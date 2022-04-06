The ultimate royal fashion guide: 15 styles loved by the royal family

We've rounded up some of the royal family's most-loved fashion finds. Getty Images

Every time Kate Middleton wears something, the “Kate Effect” ensures it almost immediately sells out — but she’s not the only fashion influencer in the royal family.

From Meghan Markle’s comfy flats to the Queen’s luxurious handbags, there are plenty of covetable royal style finds we commoners can shop, too.

Whether you favor a retro-influenced, elegant look or a more breezy and casual vibe, you’ll definitely find inspiration in the expansive closets of the monarchy’s finest.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite buys to help you build your ideal royal wardrobe — even if you don’t have a palace-sized budget.

Warm & Wonderful

Princess Diana’s infamous black sheep sweater has returned from the 1980s, and we can’t get enough of this whimsical style. Available in green, pink, baby blue or the original “Diana Red,” this 100% lambswool crewneck is an incredibly warm (and wonderful!) addition to any winter wardrobe that’s worth every penny.

Veja

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both fans of the ethical brand’s white trainers, with Middleton sporting the sparkly rose gold-accented “Esplar” version ($130) and Markle owning the classic “V-10” style ($155).

Demellier London

This handbag is a double royal treat: Both Markle and the Duchess of Cornwall own the striking style in forest green. Featuring a sleek shape and tassel trim, this bag can be worn as a crossbody or carried by its handle; royal fans can have the removable strap monogrammed for free, too.

Spells of Love

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the independent Welsh brand Spells of Love, and one of her frequently worn pieces is this double-strand gold necklace. While the duchess often wears hers layered with other necklaces, it looks just as great on its own — the perfect piece to elevate even your most basic T-shirt.

Finlay

Middleton shaded her eyes with the tortoiseshell version of these stylish cat-eye sunnies during her Caribbean tour in 2022, while Markle sported a black pair while attending Wimbledon in 2019.

Launer

The Queen reportedly owns more than 200 Launer purses, according to Town & Country, and the brand carries the prestigious royal warrant for providing Her Majesty with her signature bags since 1968. Although she carries many different styles from the label, the black “Royale” model (which is handmade to order and fully customizable) is one of her favorites.

Seraphine

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore this fuschia dress in her first family photo with a newborn Prince George, and was also spotted in the lavender floral version of the style ($85). This comfy and flattering dress can be worn even if you aren’t pregnant — and if pink isn’t your thing, it’s also available in a jewel-toned green or classic navy.

Rothy's

Markle sent women running for these sustainable shoes (made from recycled water bottles!) when she wore them on the Sussexes’ 2018 tour of Australia. The duchess has worn them on several other occasions since, sporting the comfy black shoes with everything from dresses to jeans.

Catherine Zoraida

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn Catherine Zoraida pieces on several occasions, and these 18k gold-plated silver leaf earrings are a fun way to add a touch of the outdoors to your outfit.

Valentino

Princess Beatrice has donned these striking, blue-swirled tortoiseshell Valentino sunglasses to watch the action at Wimbledon, and also wore them on a sunny hike with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, who shared a snap on his Instagram.

Madewell

Markle wore this classic denim jacket in her pre-royal life as well as with a white button-up and black pants on the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa in 2019, proving that sometimes, the perfect jean jacket is all you need to feel royally good.

Gyles and George

Another one of Princess Diana’s iconic novelty sweaters is now available for royal fans to wear. With the cheeky slogan “I’m a luxury” on the front and the words “a few can afford” on the back, this 100% lambswool sweater will make a statement wherever you go.

Aspinal of London

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, carried this elegant clutch to grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service in March 2022. The brand is also a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, who loves her $850 “Midi Mayfair” bag so much, she bought it in both black and lavender.

Monica Vinader

Markle has been spotted wearing this sleek and simple gold bracelet on numerous occasions ranging from Zoom calls to gardening with Los Angeles students. While we aren’t sure if hers has a special engraving, you can add your own personal message for free on this wear-with-everything piece.

Blundstone

The Duchess of Cambridge has sported these sturdy boots for outdoor pursuits like visiting a forest school, as well as for more indoorsy activities like shopping in London. With celebs like Emma Watson and David Beckham also stepping out in Blundstones, this pair is definitely a must-buy for your shoe collection.