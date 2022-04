This year’s MLB Draft class is littered with legacy prospects. Everywhere you look, there’s a son of a former MLB player who has an identical swing to his dad. Druw Jones might be the best of the bunch, and he looks like a carbon copy of his father, Andruw Jones. Justin Crawford might be a bit taller than his dad, but he’s a speedster with a sweet left-handed swing like his pops.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO