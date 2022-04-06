Auburn football voted one of the most boring teams to watch in 2022

A recent study by TickPick says that the Tigers will be boring to watch this season.

Auburn football might have been disappointing in 2021. But it was never uninteresting.

Whether watching up close or from afar, it's hard to conclude that the Auburn Tigers aren't an entertaining team to watch. Part of it is because of the off-the-field drama that ensues just about every offseason. There is no such thing as a "boring offseason" for the Tigers. The boosters will make sure of it.

Part of the reason includes the product put out onto the field. When Auburn wades into SEC play (and even sometimes before), games get more and more stressful as the season progresses. I guarantee the average life expectancy for an Auburn fan is one of the lowest amongst Power Five programs.

TickPick , a no-fee ticket site, recently released a lengthy study about college football and its fans. Over a thousand people were surveyed for several questions surrounding parity in the sport and within conferences. The survey included a segment titled 'Watchability Rankings' detailing which teams were the most entertaining/boring to watch.

According to the survey, Auburn is the second most boring team in college football. The Buffalo Bulls were first. Here's what 247Sports had to say about the Tigers.

"Those who voted Auburn as "least entertaining" obviously submitted their nominee before a tumultuous offseason for the Tigers. The Bryan Harsin soap opera that included mass coaching staff changes and a social media mutiny was engaging and one of the most uneasy coaching situations to follow after Auburn ended its 2021 campaign with a loss to Houston in Birmingham. As for the play on the field, the Tigers left a lot to be desired offensively once they lost quarterback Bo Nix to injury. Tank Bigsby was the bell cow in the backfield as the rest of the unit struggled."

I'm comfortable saying that it didn't matter when these thousand people submitted their votes. It seems like the voters didn't watch Auburn football. Did anyone watch what Bo Nix did to LSU last season? Or see TJ Finley (the backup quarterback) throw a last-second touchdown to beat Georgia State? What about the time Auburn came into Fayetteville and beat Arkansas, one of the most entertaining teams to watch, according to the survey?

Even when Auburn wasn't good, it was entertaining. Remember the blown lead against Mississippi State? How about the Iron Bowl that went four overtimes ? Has anyone forgotten Auburn's game against Penn State?

Auburn is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining, drama-filled programs out there. It's unique. There's always something to talk about. There's always something happening, good or bad.

