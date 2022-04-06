List: 15 Places To Visit Animals In The Charlotte North Carolina Area

Think you're overpaying at the vet? See how much it costs to vaccinate your dog in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although it’s not quite from the moment they’re born, dogs are susceptible to a range of dangerous and fatal viruses shortly after birth. Like humans, female dogs provide passive immunity, or maternal immunity, to their puppies as protection against viruses even while they’re in utero. Most of the protective antibodies are passed on to puppies through their mother’s milk, but this only supports your dog’s immune system until they’re 12 weeks old. This is why it’s essential to schedule a series of vaccinations against diseases like Bordetella, canine distemper, parvovirus, leptospirosis, rabies, Lyme disease, and influenza for your puppy.

