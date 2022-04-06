ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Canterbury teacher arrested for sex crimes against a child

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Canterbury teacher and assistant lacrosse coach was arrested for sex crimes he committed against a child.

Thomas Deane, 30, was arrested for two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A mother reported that her son was the victim. On March 25, 2022, the victim said he met Deane on the dating app Grindr in December 2021. The two then communicated through Snapchat and telephone.

Based on the charges against Deane, we know the victim is younger than 16 but older than 12. The victim is not a Canterbury student.

Canterbury has fired Deane.

“It doesn’t reflect the environment of Canterbury in the slightest, not at all,” Jake Zalewski said, a junior at the school.

Read Canterbury’s full statement below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCuaT_0f1NwHYi00

This is a developing story. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.

“I had him this year, this is my first year ever with him. I took AP Gov,” said Gianluca Saracino, a junior at Canterbury School. “I don’t know. It seemed like a cool dude, so to see this. Pretty shocking.”

