Jesse Williams ‘terrified’ of being nude on stage in ‘Take Me Out’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hEho_0f1NwBGM00
Jesse Williams was scared to let it all hang out in the Broadway revival of "Take Me Out." Getty Images for GQ

Being nude on stage is a scary proposition.

“I was terrified,” Jesse Williams tells Page Six exclusively of stripping down in “Take Me Out” for his Broadway debut, “but then I noted that that was what I asked God for. I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable.”

Williams, 41, announced in May 2021 that he was exiting “Grey’s Anatomy” after 12 seasons of playing Dr. Jackson Avery. He now stars in the revival of the 2002 play as Darren Lemming, a baseball player who recently came out as gay.

The actor — who has nothing to be shy about down below, as Page Six saw a performance of “Take Me Out” — also confesses to being “a little nervous” making his stage debut, though he uses it to his advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhw6F_0f1NwBGM00
Williams plays a gay baseball player in “Take Me Out.”

“Honestly, I just make that excitement. I don’t let it settle. I know it’s going to be fine. I just have to believe that and lean forward,” he says. “Having said that, I’m incredibly humble about the whole thing. I have no business being here. I’ve never done this before.

“I’ve never done a three-act play before in my life. I just have respect and gratitude for the opportunity to try something on this level. It’s wild to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTrVJ_0f1NwBGM00
Williams played Dr. Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Before becoming an actor, Williams taught high school in the Philadelphia public school system for six years. He now uses his teacher tools on stage.

“They’re very similar,” he explains. “You have to hold the attention of a group of people that don’t necessarily want to be there and keep them engaged and stimulated. [It’s a] very similar skill set.”

TVLine

Chicago Med: Jessy Schram Returns as Hannah, Will Be Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. A familiar face is scrubbing back into Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, who played Hannah on the NBC medical drama, returned in Wednesday’s episode and will be a series regular going forward, according to our sister site Deadline. Hannah made her return in the final moments of this week’s Med, starting a new job at the medical center’s emergency OB-GYN service. Sharon Goodwin set her up with the new position, but Dr. Archer seemed skeptical about bringing her back — which makes sense, since Hannah had a serious heroin addiction that landed her in rehab...
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

First Look at Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams in 'Take Me Out' on Broadway

With Take Me Out now in previews, the first official images of the cast, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams, have been released. As ET previously reported, Williams and Adams will be going fully nude during their Broadway debut about members of a professional baseball team.
MLS
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin Allegedly ‘Doesn’t Want to Be’ on ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Wants to Leave Mid-Scene’

Click here to read the full article. The allegations against “The Goldbergs” star Jeff Garlin have thrown the ABC series “for a loop” when filming its ninth season. Co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Twitter to respond to criticisms of the sitcom using a stand-in for Garlin, namely during scenes pivotal to the plot. Garlin’s role was significantly cut down due to an ongoing three-year investigation into HR complaints involving toxic workplace allegations. Garlin insisted to Vanity Fair in December 2021 that he was “not fired” from the series. Variety later reported that Garlin would not film any new episodes of “The Goldbergs” for...
CELEBRITIES
