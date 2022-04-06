ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free drop-off and paper shredding in Atascadero

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Waste Management is offering a free week-long drop-off and paper shredding from April 16-23 for Waste Management customers.

"In an effort to facilitate responsible disposal, Waste Management will be hosting a community clean up week to provide Waste Management customers in Atascadero with the opportunity to more easily dispose of large bulky items, green waste and hazardous material in an environmentally safe manner," the city said.

Properly disposing of items can help preserve and protect the environment, the city added.

The drop-off week will start on April 16 and go through April 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Chicago Grade Landfill in Templeton.

Acceptable items include household waste such as furniture, appliance and loose items, green waste, and scrap metal. Hazardous waste is also accepted but only on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to the city.

Universal waste and commercial construction or landscaping debris is not acceptable at the drop off.

Paper shredding services will be offered from April 18-22 at AWA Customer Service Center from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., according to the city.

The free services are open to Atascadero Waste Management customers only, and proof of address is required, along with a matching billing notice and voucher.

Residents can request a voucher for the event by contacting Waste Management at 805-466-3636 or by visiting the local office at 8740 Pueblo Ave. Suite B in Atascadero. No trailers will be accepted.

