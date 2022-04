Earlier this month, Braintree based PHCC of MA members and industry partners came together for the annual Trade Show and Convention. The event was unable to happen in 2021 because of the virus and there was an extra level of excitement in the air at the Friday evening Presidents Dinner that celebrates the induction of new officers and rewards three association members who have gone above and beyond for their hard work.

