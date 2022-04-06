ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Shooting: At least 5 people fired guns during gang-related shooting downtown, police say

By The Associated Press
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said Wednesday that investigators believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department said in a statement that there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people...

www.ksbw.com

