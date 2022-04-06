ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kentucky’s TyTy Washington declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OT26_0f1Nuejj00
Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. is going pro. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will enter the 2022 NBA Draft and go pro, he tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sources tell Wojnarowski that Washington will hire agent Kevin Bradbury of REP1 Sports for his representation, forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Washington, who started 29 of the 31 games he played for the Wildcats as a freshman, averaged 12.5 PPG, 3.9 APG and 3.5 RPG in 29.2 minutes per contest with a .451/.350/.750 shooting line. He was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team and also made the All-SEC Second Team despite sustaining an ankle injury in January that limited his production the rest of the way.

Currently the No. 14 prospect on ESPN’s big board, Washington looks like a potential lottery pick. In his scouting report on the 6-4 guard, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony praises Washington’s shooting and passing and notes that his defense – once considered a major weakness – improved over the course of his freshman season.

However, Givony cautions that Washington’s efficiency and production dipped noticeably following his ankle sprain, so teams with late lottery picks will have to determine how much of that drop-off can be attributed directly to the injury. The 20-year-old also had arguably his worst game of the year in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, scoring just five points on 2-of-10 shooting as the No. 2 Wildcats fell to No. 15 St. Peter’s.

Washington is the second Kentucky underclassman to declare for the 2022 draft, joining teammate Keion Brooks.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Four seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton and Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius both declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, reports Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports (Twitter links). Hamilton will forgo his final year of college eligibility, but Mucius will maintain his for next year. UConn guard R.J. Cole (via Twitter) and Rutgers...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Didi Louzada may make Trail Blazers debut this week

Trail Blazers wing Didi Louzada has been listed as probable to debut for Portland on Wednesday when his new team faces his former team, the Pelicans, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN (via Twitter). On Tuesday, Portland revealed that big man Jusuf Nurkic and guards Eric Bledsoe and Anfernee Simons would...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Hoops Rumors

Julian Champagnie to enter NBA Draft

Julian Champagnie of St. John’s will give up his final two years of eligibility and enter the NBA draft, writes Zach Braziller of The New York Post. Champagnie, who tested the draft waters last year before deciding to withdraw after injuring his wrist, called it “kind of a no-brainer” to try again this year.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Report: James Harden told Kevin Durant he would sign extension with Nets

James Harden told Kevin Durant twice during the offseason he’d sign an extension agreement with the Nets, Logan Murdock of The Ringer reports. Harden made those assurances when they took a trip to Greece. However, Harden began to sour on his situation in Brooklyn after Durant injured his knee in January. Harden was also upset by Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, which led to a nosedive down the Eastern Conference standings.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Auburn’s Walker Kessler declares for NBA Draft

Auburn sophomore Walker Kessler will declare for the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Kessler is ranked No. 24 on ESPN’s big board. As Givony notes, he received Naismith and NABC National Defensive Player of the Year honors this season, averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Eligibility#Ncaa Tournament#Espn#Tyty Washington#Rep1 Sports#Sec#Big Board
Hoops Rumors

Iowa All-American forward Keegan Murray declaring for draft

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray, currently projected as the fifth-best player on the ESPN big board, is declaring for the draft, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Murray played a bench role during his freshman season, with the offense focused around reigning 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza, a senior in 2020-21. Garza was eventually selected with the No. 52 pick by the Pistons during the 2021 draft. Murray averaged 7.2 PPG across 18 MPG.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley declares for NBA Draft

Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley won’t return to the Fighting Irish next season, telling Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he plans to enter the 2022 NBA draft and go pro. A freshman in 2021-22, Wesley was named to the All-ACC Second Team after averaging 14.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.3 SPG on .404/.303/.657 shooting in 35 games (29.3 MPG).
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Purdue star Jaden Ivey declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced on social media (via Twitter). He’s currently No. 4 on ESPN’s big board. The sophomore standout didn’t specify whether he will hire an agent and thus lose his remaining college eligibility, but it would be shocking if he went back to school considering he’s projected to be a top-five pick in the draft.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakersnation.com

Lakers Vs. Warriors Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook All Out

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in one of their three remaining games of the season. L.A.’s Play-In Tournament hopes officially ended on Tuesday when the Purple and Gold lost to the Phoenix Suns. Hence, the Lakers are facing the Warriors without their Big 3, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis played through injuries over the last week and Russell Westbrook appeared on the injury report with right shoulder soreness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell will be hiring an agent and entering 2022 NBA Draft, the junior announced (via Twitter). He’s currently No. 18 on ESPN’s top 100 prospects list. The 6’7″ forward averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks on .490/.374/.765 shooting this season...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Murray State's Tevin Brown, KJ Williams declare for NBA Draft

Murray State guard Tevin Brown, the No. 81 prospect on ESPN’s big board, announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft and hire an agent, forgoing his remaining eligibility. Brown has spent four years at Murray State but had the option of...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy