Kentucky’s TyTy Washington declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. is going pro. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will enter the 2022 NBA Draft and go pro, he tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sources tell Wojnarowski that Washington will hire agent Kevin Bradbury of REP1 Sports for his representation, forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Washington, who started 29 of the 31 games he played for the Wildcats as a freshman, averaged 12.5 PPG, 3.9 APG and 3.5 RPG in 29.2 minutes per contest with a .451/.350/.750 shooting line. He was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team and also made the All-SEC Second Team despite sustaining an ankle injury in January that limited his production the rest of the way.

Currently the No. 14 prospect on ESPN’s big board, Washington looks like a potential lottery pick. In his scouting report on the 6-4 guard, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony praises Washington’s shooting and passing and notes that his defense – once considered a major weakness – improved over the course of his freshman season.

However, Givony cautions that Washington’s efficiency and production dipped noticeably following his ankle sprain, so teams with late lottery picks will have to determine how much of that drop-off can be attributed directly to the injury. The 20-year-old also had arguably his worst game of the year in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, scoring just five points on 2-of-10 shooting as the No. 2 Wildcats fell to No. 15 St. Peter’s.

Washington is the second Kentucky underclassman to declare for the 2022 draft, joining teammate Keion Brooks.