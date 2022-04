Marian Hossa will sign a one-day contract during a Thursday ceremony at United Center to retire as a member of the Blackhawks. “The Blackhawks and city of Chicago hold a special place in my heart,” the 43-year-old Hossa said in a statement. “Making the commitment to this organization in 2009 was the best decision I ever made. For all the memories my teammates and I made together, including three Stanley Cup wins, my family created just as many off the ice. The fans embraced us as one of their own, treating us so kindly wherever we went. Retiring as a Blackhawk is a dream come true and I couldn’t imagine officially ending my career in any other way. I would like to thank the Wirtz family for making this a reality and for all they have done for me since I signed with the team.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO