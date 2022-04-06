More than $18,000 worth of equipment stolen from San Antonio musician

Related
San Antonio woman sentenced to prison for embezzling over $850,000 from employer
The woman doctored bank statements to hide her tracks.
Laredo Morning Times
$5,000 worth of items reported stolen from San Marcos outlet
San Marcos police are asking the community for help identifying multiple people that allegedly stole from the San Marcos Premium Outlets on Monday, March 14. At around 5:30 p.m., Monday, nine people reportedly stole $5,000 worth of items from Michael Kors and Bath & Body Works from the two stores, according to San Marcos senior communications specialist Nadine Bonewitz.
KTSA
San Antonio woman gets prison time for embezzling more than $850k from Castle Hills business
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman accused of defrauding a Castle Hills business is headed to prison. Cindy Wojtaszek, also known as Cindy Ellen McCarthy, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for the fraud scheme. She was also ordered to pay $855,853.56 in restitution to her former employer.
KSAT 12
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI incident that killed her nephew
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for a DWI incident that resulted in the death of a relative. Rebecca DeLeon, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. In exchange for her guilty plea, DeLeon was given the 20-year sentence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'
A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
Woman attacked and robbed by several men in Walmart parking lot in SW Houston, family says
The victim's family said she was left to die while the suspects allegedly spent several hundreds of dollars using her debit card
Family of 13-year-old driver in deadly Texas crash 'lost everything' in fire in 2021
The deadly Texas crash killed nine people.
San Antonio Current
A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
During his time in San Antonio, trailblazing rancher and businessman Nathan Kallison, a Russian-immigrant, hired local builder H.C. Thorman to build four stone-exterior homes for him. This 1926 Olmos Park property is one of them, according to a recent property listing. It's now on the market for $1.45 million. Since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Current
One of Texas' two medical cannabis suppliers puts San Antonio on 'short list' for dispensary
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials. Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will...
Austin couple dies in Arizona crash, leaves behind three children
A Central Texas community is mourning the loss of Scott and Tiffini Cunningham, who were killed in a crash during a family trip to Phoenix.
KSAT 12
Human leg found in Cibolo came from Boerne fatality accident, officials confirm
A leg found by a motorist on Interstate 10 in Cibolo was related to a fatality accident in Boerne, officials confirmed. On March 22, a passerby spotted what appeared to be a human leg in the eastbound lanes of the 10700 block of I-10. Cibolo police shut down the interstate...
Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
3,000-acre Hill Country ranch for sale by 5th generation owners
Mt. Solitude Ranch was settled in the 1800s.
Fire breaks out at San Antonio Mexican restaurant
SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out at a northwest-side restaurant, but the San Antonio Fire Department said no one was inside. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue at Jacala Mexican Restaurant. The owner, Lucille Hooker, said she has no...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio man charged with participating in Jan. 6 riot along with father takes guilty plea
Yet another San Antonio-area resident has copped a plea related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Chance Anthony Uptmore pleaded guilty to illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, one of four federal offenses with which he'd been charged, the Express-News reports. The 25-year-old and his father surrendered to the FBI early last year to face charges related to their alleged involvement in the riot.
Whataburger biscuit calorie check leads to Texas teen’s arrest
When asked how much marijuana was in the car, the driver handed authorities a still burning joint and said, "this much."
KKTV
$5,000 worth of used electronics stolen from Pueblo business
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Two burglars were caught on camera stealing used electronics from a Pueblo business early last Saturday morning. The footage, captured by a Ring doorbell shows a man enter the building at 9 o’clock last Friday night. He returns at 3AM with a female and the pair steal several items together.
News4Jax.com
JSO recovers $18,000 worth of stolen items from Home Depot, makes arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime unit started their investigation after they got a tip about suspicious pawn transactions in 2021. The items were described as “new in box” or “in package”. Detectives identified Joseph Hulsey, 37, as the suspect,...
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
646
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 1