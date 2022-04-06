ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

More than $18,000 worth of equipment stolen from San Antonio musician

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
Laredo Morning Times

$5,000 worth of items reported stolen from San Marcos outlet

San Marcos police are asking the community for help identifying multiple people that allegedly stole from the San Marcos Premium Outlets on Monday, March 14. At around 5:30 p.m., Monday, nine people reportedly stole $5,000 worth of items from Michael Kors and Bath & Body Works from the two stores, according to San Marcos senior communications specialist Nadine Bonewitz.
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Tc#Trecker
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio man charged with participating in Jan. 6 riot along with father takes guilty plea

Yet another San Antonio-area resident has copped a plea related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Chance Anthony Uptmore pleaded guilty to illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, one of four federal offenses with which he'd been charged, the Express-News reports. The 25-year-old and his father surrendered to the FBI early last year to face charges related to their alleged involvement in the riot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KKTV

$5,000 worth of used electronics stolen from Pueblo business

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Two burglars were caught on camera stealing used electronics from a Pueblo business early last Saturday morning. The footage, captured by a Ring doorbell shows a man enter the building at 9 o’clock last Friday night. He returns at 3AM with a female and the pair steal several items together.
PUEBLO, CO
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
646
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy