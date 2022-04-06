More than $18,000 worth of equipment stolen from San Antonio musician

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO