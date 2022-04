PHILADELPHIA -- While the political debate on masks may never be settled, a large new study this month further solidifies the story from the realm of science: People who wear the face coverings are less likely to spread COVID-19. Cases of in-school transmission were 72% lower in districts with mandatory masking during the late summer and fall of 2021, compared to those where masks were optional, the study authors reported in Pediatrics. Researchers tracked cases in nine states for nearly five months — from the end of July through mid-December, when the delta variant was dominant.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO