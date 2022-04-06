ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Tennessee Poacher Caught on Security Camera Shooting a Turkey in Someone Else’s Yard

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPWcC_0f1Nt7qu00

Last Friday, a Tennessee homeowner caught a poacher taking down a turkey from his truck on their property before speeding off with his game. Now, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is asking the public to help them track down the illegal hunter and bring him to justice.

The TWRA released a video of the situation that occurred on April 1, 2022. During the clip, an unknown man in a white pickup slowed down when he spotted two wild turkeys behind the fenceline of someone’s property. He fired a round, and the wounded game struggled into the brush while the other one fled. The Tennessee poacher then exited his vehicle, retrieved the still flapping bird and tossed it into the bed before hurrying down the road. Little did he know that all the while, a camera had captured the entire encounter.

On Facebook, the TWRA reached out to the public to help officers identify the man responsible for poaching the wild turkey.

“The TWRA is requesting help from anyone who may have information regarding the illegal take of a wild turkey in Rutherford County,” the agency wrote. “Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 9 am, an individual, seen in this video, shot a turkey from his vehicle off West Webb Road in Eagleville, TN. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 1-800-255-8972. Please request to speak with the Rutherford or Williamson County Wildlife Officer.”

Hunting Community Responds to Tennessee Poacher

In this type of situation, there really is no defending yourself. Not only are you at an unbelievably unfair advantage from the comfort of your truck, but you’re also in the center of a neighborhood. As good of a shot as the man was, he could have easily missed the turkey and put the home’s residents or other animals in danger. He didn’t just break Tennessee law – the poacher broke the hunter’s code.

Not surprisingly, the response to the video ranged from disbelief to outrage.

“In someone’s front yard?!?!” one Tennessee local wrote. “Are we not all intelligent enough to assume that most everyone has cameras these days? …apparently not!! I hope y’all catch him!!”

As another hunter pointed out, “Not only is the action illegal but the season doesn’t open till tomorrow!!! April 2nd my dude.”

Meanwhile, others shared their own experiences with poachers.

“We have to actively monitor our property because of hunters coming in illegally to hunt. It’s a shame that a few make it tough for the majority,” a third wrote.

Hopefully, with enough surveillance and community awareness, they’ll be able to arraign the poacher. And according to one local, this shouldn’t be too hard, thanks to some key characteristics.

“Should be easy to find, he’s got different rims front and rear, probably wears that same hat all over town. Really destroys the integrity of the hunt,” they wrote.

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

Three Legged Bear Spotted in Tennessee

A bear sighting in Tennessee isn’t the most unusual sighting. However, one with less than its usual four legs isn’t something you see every day. Though uncommon, according to Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen three-legged bears roaming the city. According to Williams, 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Does Keanu Reeves Have Kids?

Keanu Reeves has been in the spotlight in Hollywood for a long time now. Reeves has been steadily working in the film industry for decades. He is one of the biggest actors in the industry today with his leading roles in both the “John Wick” and “Matrix” franchises. He is also popularly regarded as one of the nicest actors out there. However, a lot of folks wonder about his personal life. What is his marriage situation? Or even further, does the iconic actor Keanu Reeves have any kids of his own?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tennessee#Turkey#Security Camera#Poacher#Twra#Facebook
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRC

Deadly helicopter crash caught on camera

ROWLETT, Texas (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on Friday. Terrifying video shows the aircraft spinning out of control and plummeting. You can see that the tail rotor had separated from the rest of the Robinson R-44 helicopter. Another angle shot from a...
ROWLETT, TX
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

434K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy