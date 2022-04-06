ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-border states sue to keep Title 42 policy to block migrants from crossing Southwest border

By Sandra Sanchez
 2 days ago

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Arizona and the non-border states of Missouri and Louisiana have filed a lawsuit against the federal government for its plans to lift Title 42 at the end of May.

Title 42 is a decades-old public health law that the Trump administration revised in March 2020 along the nation’s borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus from crossing into the United States.

Migrant advocates contend it has unfairly kept out asylum-seekers. And last week, the Biden administration announced it was lifting Title 42 on May 23.

Border Patrol ‘going to get crushed’ with Title 42 rollback, expert says

This week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced they are suing the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42. They argue revoking the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act and is “arbitrary and capricious.” And they claim the Biden administration did not conduct the statutorily required notice and commenting process.

The lawsuit is filed in the Western District Court of Louisiana against President Joe Biden and several federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department.

Read the complaint.

Schmitt says the Southwestern border currently is undergoing “the worst border crises in this country’s history. Title 42 is a crucial tool for controlling the influx.”

Missouri, along with the state of Texas, last year also sued the Biden administration to force the reimplementation of the Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” which forces asylum-seekers to wait south of the border during their U.S. immigration proceedings.

Life After ‘Remain in Mexico’: Migrant family’s case terminated but future remains uncertain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXoQR_0f1Nsz6A00
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (Schmitt Photo)

“Time and again, the Biden administration has failed to act to secure our Southern border and have terminated successful programs like Title 42 and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy. Missouri has been a leader in pushing back on the Biden administration’s failure at the border, and we filed suit against the cancellation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy and also filed suit to force the Biden administration to build the Southwest border wall. If the Biden administration won’t take proactive steps to secure our border and protect our citizenry, we certainly will,” Schmitt said in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a border security briefing in Weslaco, Texas, where he is expected to discuss how lifting Title 42 will affect the Lone Star State and its border with Mexico.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Clayton Bates
2d ago

use Google maps and see exactly what the US Mexico border looks like you will be shocked. California has a twenty foot wall. so your California representatives are letting them in on purpose. Biden even has a gag order on media on the border.

Reply
26
and thennn...
2d ago

Biden needs to make up his mind...either covid is over or it's not!! Lift border regulations, then lift emergency EUA on the shots and stop talking about new varients amd more covid bills!

Reply(3)
19
Oliver73
2d ago

The dunce in the White House Bidunce needs to military on the border with orders to shoot every ILLEGAL invading this country..we are being invaded by foreign countries...bullets are cheaper than WELFARE..

Reply
24
