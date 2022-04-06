ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Video shows boat nearly crushed by Florida drawbridge

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5LEb_0f1NsUvl00

JUPITER, Fla. — A video posted to social media shows a pontoon boat under a south Florida drawbridge, and as the bridge is raised, people on the boat are forced to jump to safety as the boat starts to get crushed.

The video caption says those on board had been trying to escape rain by tying their boat beneath the bridge.

Signs are clearly posted under the bridge that warn trespassers away, and there are bridges in the main channel where the boat could have more appropriately taken cover, WPEC reported.

The bridge on the video is the Cato Drawbridge, which spans Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter. The Jupiter Police Department told WPEC they had no record of the incident, and a spokesperson for the county told the station that, “The bridge tender was unaware a boat was under there.” It is not clear whether there are cameras under the bridge.

The woman who recorded the video can be heard screaming to people on the boat to get off.

“It’s actually very terrifying. ‘Cause I was like, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ And then no, it’s actually really terrifying and dangerous,” MaryGrace Reed, a resident, told WPEC after seeing the video.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jupiter, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawbridge#Accident#Wpec
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy