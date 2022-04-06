ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singer Ed Sheeran wins 'Shape of You' copyright dispute

By Stefanie Loos, Niklas HALLE'N
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhfSs_0f1Ns4JM00
Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You', released in 2017, remains the most-streamed song ever on Spotify, with more than three billion streams /AFP

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Wednesday won his copyright trial at London's High Court after a judge ruled that his hit song "Shape of You" did not lift musical phrases from another track.

Judge Antony Zacaroli said that Sheeran "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" copied a phrase from British grime track, "Oh Why", when writing the worldwide smash hit.

"Shape of You", released in 2017, remains the most-streamed song ever on Spotify, with more than three billion streams.

It won Sheeran, 31, a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. He, along with several others, has a writing credit on the track.

But two other songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue, alleged that the song had musical similarities to one they wrote called "Oh Why", performed under Chokri's stage-name Sami Switch.

Sheeran said he was "obviously happy" with the result, but added that "baseless" copyright claims were "damaging to the songwriting industry."

Judge Zacaroli ruled on Wednesday that "there are obvious similarities" between hooks in the two songs, but that there were also "important differences".

While both hooks drew from the minor pentatonic scale, "there are countless songs in the pop, rock, folk and blues genres where the melody is drawn exclusively" from the same scale, he said.

Zacaroli also said that the two phrases "play very different roles in their respective songs."

The claimants hook "is the central part of the song" whereas in Sheeran's hit, it is "something catchy to fill the bar before each repeated phrase 'I'm in love with your body'."

- 'Shocked' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xc8t9_0f1Ns4JM00
The singer denied he 'borrows' ideas from unknown songwriters /AFP/File

Sheeran reacted to the ruling on Instagram, saying: "Whilst we're obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now... even if there's no base for the claim.

"It's really damaging to the songwriting industry. There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music -- coincidence is bound to happen," he added.

"This really does have to end."

Sheeran and the song's other credited writers launched legal action against Chokri and McDaid in 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed Chokri and O'Donoghue's copyright.

This prompted the pair to launch their own claim for "copyright infringements, damages and an account of the profit in relation to the alleged infringement".

Lawyer Andrew Sutcliffe, representing the aggrieved songwriters, told the judge Sheeran was a "magpie" who "borrows ideas" and will sometimes not acknowledge them.

Chokri told the trial he was "shocked" when he first heard "Shape Of You" on the radio.

Sheeran's lawyers told the High Court that he and his co-writers have no memory of having heard the song "Oh Why" at the time.

The PRS for Music, which pays out royalties for the use of music, has temporarily halted royalty payments.

Attendees at the high-profile trial inadvertently heard a snippet for free when an unreleased track was accidentally aired in court.

"That's a song I wrote last January," a confused Sheeran told his lawyers as the clip of the hitherto unplayed song was heard in London's High Court. "How have you got that?"

One of the lawyers said the incident happened "by mistake" through the use of an iTunes account on the computer of Steven McCutcheon, one of the co-writers of "Shape of You".

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is ‘coincidentally similar’ to the song he is accused of copying, music expert says

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape Of You” has “distinctive differences” to the track he is accused of copying, a music expert has told the court during Sheeran’s copyright trial.The singer is accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why”. Sheeran denies all accusations that he had heard Chokri’s song prior to co-writing 2017’s “Shape Of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. American forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano concluded in a report that it was “objectively unlikely” that any similarities between the two songs are the “result from copying”.Ricigliano gave evidence over his analysis of...
MUSIC
morningbrew.com

Levitating through the drama of Dua Lipa’s copyright cases

Dua Lipa may currently be selling out stadiums on a 28-country tour, but her biggest song—2020’s “Levitating”—runs the risk of ruining her summer. The pop star was hit with two high-profile lawsuits this month from artists who claim “Levitating” ripped off their songs.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran was target of 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in work of grime artist who later accused him of copying his track for 2017 hit Shape of You, High Court copyright battle hears

Ed Sheeran was targeted with a 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the High Court has been told. The former management company for Sami Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, allegedly made a 'huge effort' to bring the 2015 song Oh Why to the star's notice.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Laredo Morning Times

Miley Cyrus Announces First-Ever New Live Album ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Hours after performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, Miley Cyrus announced her first-ever live album Attention: Miley Live, due out this Friday, April 1. “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so [excited] to give it to them,” Cyrus wrote of the surprise live LP, which features a track list “curated BY the fans FOR the fans.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright Infringement#Royalties#British#High Court
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Owned the Haters With His ‘Montero’ Grammy Medley

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X just slayed his performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rap star performed “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. In a glam Darth Vader look, a caped Nas X launched into the performance with “Dead Right Now.” As he transitioned to “Montero (Call Me By You Name),” the screens behind were covered in angry tweets and news footage about the song’s controversial video. Nas returned in a sparkly crop top to dance and perform part of the song in front of a giant...
MUSIC
The Independent

Sami Switch ‘shocked at similarities’ between Ed Sheeran song and own track

A singer locked in a legal battle with Ed Sheeran over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape Of You says he was “shocked” by alleged similarities with his own song.Sami Chokri claims Shape Of You infringes “particular lines and phrases” of his 2015 track Oh Why.In a legal row, Mr Chokri and co-writer Ross O’Donoghue argue that a central “Oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain in their own composition.I recall the moment I first heard Shape Of You. I was a passenger in my girlfriend's car and Shape Of You came...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is the Longest Charting Billboard Hot 100 Hit by a Female Singer

The numbers are in, and Billboard has confirmed that Dua Lipa is rewriting history. Lipa’s hit single “Levitating” has now spent its 70th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This feat of sonic popularity broke the previous female record of a 69-week run on the chart held by “Blue” singer LeAnn Rimes. Lipa’s predecessor held the record for several years after her song “How Do I Live” captured the peak attention of the masses from 1997 to 1998.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Ed Sheeran copyright trial: songwriter made ‘concerted plan’

Ed Sheeran was targeted with a “concerted plan” to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the high court has been told. The former management company for Sami Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, allegedly made a “huge effort” to bring the 2015 song Oh Why to Sheeran’s notice, the copyright trial heard on Tuesday.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Luke Combs brings up Ed Sheeran for a duet!

(Photo Credit: Getty Images) Luke Combs brought Ed Sheeran out during his set at the recent C2C Fest in London, England. The duo performed Ed's song, 'Dive'.
MUSIC
NME

Ed Sheeran is teasing new music with J Balvin

Ed Sheeran has teased footage of him performing new music with J Balvin. The singer-songwriter posted a clip, which you can view below, and revealed that the pair have recorded two new songs together. “So I want to share something with you that I’ve been working on. I met @jbalvin...
MUSIC
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy