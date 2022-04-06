ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Disney plans to build affordable housing complexes in Orange County

By Daniel Vargas
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdqz1_0f1NrM4y00
Disney plans to build affordable housing complexes in Orange County (Disney) (Disney/Disney)

Orange County, Fla. — With rent prices on the rise along with the ongoing struggles for people to find affordable housing here in Central Florida, Disney announces that they plan to use their resources to help ease that burden.

In a statement, the company says they are earmarking nearly 80 acres of land for this new affordable housing development. It is expected to include more than 1,300 units and will be built by a third party affordable housing developer near the expanding Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

Disney says this new development will be available for those who qualify in our region, including company cast members. However, they did not say what the name of this new development will be or how long it will take to build it.

You can more info on this new development here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County approves affordable housing projects

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, elected officials approved to add hundreds of affordable housing units across the County. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to purchase four properties to add to the County’s affordable housing pipeline. Two projects will be in San Jose, one in Santa Clara and […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Orange County, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Real Estate
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Central Florida#Fla#Cox Media Group
FOXBusiness

Florida residents slam Disney for becoming 'wokeist place on Earth'

Floridians are speaking out against Disney’s progressive push, calling it the "wokeist place on Earth" while maintaining the company should stay out of politics. "I think they shouldn't get involved in it," one resident told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster. "I think they should entertain us and do what they do best."
FLORIDA STATE
Register Citizen

Disney Employees Walk Out in Response to Florida Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Employees have urged Disney to stop making political donations to certain Florida politicians, including governor Ron DeSantis, and to back a plan to shield LGBTQIA+ staff from such legislations, among other demands, NPR reports. Disharmony within the company has continued to mount, and earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for not taking a stand against the bill more quickly, admitting he should have been a "stronger ally in the fight for equal rights." He also said he called DeSantis to share his concerns about the bill and that Disney would reevaluate political donations in Florida, where Walt Disney World is located.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Disney
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
TheWrap

Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)

The creative team, which includes a major LGBTQ community, had been instructed to move to Florida, retire or quit. In the wake of the controversy at Disney over its response to Florida’s ”Don’t Say Gay” bill, a group of Imagineers — the legendary creative team behind theme parks, attractions, cruise ships and retail outposts — have asked embattled CEO Bob Chapek to reverse a decision to move their entire division to Florida, a move they consider unreasonable given what they have called the state’s “hateful legislation.”
FLORIDA STATE
Mercury News

Affordable housing firm buys East Bay apartment complexes

SAN LEANDRO — Two East Bay apartment complexes have been bought by a real estate alliance that includes a company that specializes in creating and sustaining affordable housing in California. Metro 77 and 85, a 146-unit apartment complex in San Leandro, and Andina, an 89-unit apartment building in Hayward,...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Complex Opens In Denver’s Globeville Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – The waitlist for affordable housing in one Denver neighborhood just got a little shorter. The city celebrated its latest effort in increasing housing stability Wednesday in Globeville. The Stella offers 132 affordable apartments, along with life-changing support in North Denver. The Stella is located on the campus of Laradon, a nonprofit that empowers children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) through programs and services. In 2019, The Elisabetta opened on Laradon’s campus. With the addition of The Stella, there are now 223 affordable apartments between the two complexes. (credit: CBS) Some units at The Stella are dedicated to...
DENVER, CO
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy