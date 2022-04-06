Disney plans to build affordable housing complexes in Orange County (Disney) (Disney/Disney)

Orange County, Fla. — With rent prices on the rise along with the ongoing struggles for people to find affordable housing here in Central Florida, Disney announces that they plan to use their resources to help ease that burden.

In a statement, the company says they are earmarking nearly 80 acres of land for this new affordable housing development. It is expected to include more than 1,300 units and will be built by a third party affordable housing developer near the expanding Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

Disney says this new development will be available for those who qualify in our region, including company cast members. However, they did not say what the name of this new development will be or how long it will take to build it.

You can more info on this new development here.

©2022 Cox Media Group