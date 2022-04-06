ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen says full ban on Russian oil exports likely to cause 'skyrocketing' prices

By Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that sanctions imposing a full ban on Russian oil exports would likely result in "skyrocketing" global prices that would hurt the United States and its democratic allies.

Yellen told the U.S. House Financial Services Committee she hopes oil companies in the United States and elsewhere can ramp up production in the next six moths, enticed by higher prices, which may allow for tougher restrictions on Russian oil.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

Richard W Weber
1d ago

It's all on Biden. Gas prices doubled during Biden's first year. The Biden Administration is blaming everyone but himself. Blaming Russia, the oil companies, the war, blaming you all for using too much gas. What an absolute 🤡

Don Harris
2d ago

so what if we stop the russian oil, God and all the citizens of the US know we have more than enough, the only one that doesn't is Biden

