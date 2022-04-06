Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lea DeLaria have lent each other thousands of dollars

Ghosts might be returning Thursday night to solve the mystery behind Woodstone estate's most recently deceased spirit now roaming the grounds pantless, but it will be another two weeks until fans of the hit CBS sitcom see its next new episode, "Attic Girl" featuring a new house ghost. Though Odessa, a teenager from the '80s who died on her prom night, is not a novel discovery to the house ghosts, she is to Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). With the episode premiering on April 14, series star Asher Grodman — known for playing '90s Wall Street ghost Trevor Lefkowitz — revealed to PopCulture.com what fans can expect for his character and what lies ahead for the house ghosts as we enter the endgame of Season 1 with just two more episodes after tonight.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO