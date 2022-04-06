Rihanna unlocks 'new levels' of love

Rihanna is still wearing that huge diamond on her ring finger after she was first spotted with the bling on Monday, leading fans to wonder if she and A$AP Rocky are engaged. Rihanna isn’t shying away from flashing her bling! The pop star teased a huge diamond ring on that finger yet again. It seems like RiRi is even having fun with all the speculation as she stepped out for a night on Tuesday, March 22. As she strutted down the street in a long floral coat and swirling chrome print bodycon dress, onlookers asked her about the rock. “This old ring?” She quipped humorously. Take a look at a video of the amusing exchange here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO