Rihanna unlocks 'new levels' of love

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna's pregnancy has "unlocked new levels of love and respect" in her. The 'Diamonds' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky - sent a special birthday message to her mother, Monica Braithwaite, on Tuesday (05.04.22), and admitted expecting her own baby has given her a new appreciation...

