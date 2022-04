This summer, I have one event that overshadows all of the rest: my best friend's dream wedding in Portugal. For reference, she's pictured above. Of course, when I got the news I was going to be added to the guest list, the first thing that popped into my head (after being overwhelmed with joy that my friend had found her significant other) was “What am I going to wear?” This day will go down as one of the most important days of my friend’s life, one that none of us will ever forget and one that will be heavily photographed. Plus, the wedding will be in Europe, which only upped the stakes.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 22 DAYS AGO