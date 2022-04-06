Jacob Matthew Barnes

FORT MOJAVE, Arizona – Kenneth “Kenny” Shutt 77, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, previously of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by all three of his sons on Thursday March 17th, 2022. He was born on March 11th, 1945, to the late Donald and Helen Shutt in Auburn, Indiana where he graduated from Auburn High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Kenny worked for the railroad in the early 1970s and also worked at Ferrellgas Company in Norwalk for 25 plus years. In his retirement he loved to work as a driver for many companies such as Seagate Office supplies, Huron County Veteran Services as well as local car dealerships. In his last couple of years, he did drive across the country from Ohio to Arizona. In his free time his favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.

NORWALK, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO