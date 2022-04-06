ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Jacob Matthew Barnes

By REFLECTOR
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK – Jacob Matthew Barnes, 27, Norwalk, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Metro Hospital in Cleveland. Born on November 7, 1994 in Norwalk, he was the son of Deborah (nee Isner) and Jeffrey Barnes. Jacob was a lifelong Norwalk resident and a 2013 graduate of Western Reserve High...

norwalkreflector.com

Norwalk Reflector

Eunice Laverne (Casanova) Ries

SANDUSKY — Eunice L. (Casanova) Ries, 89, residing in Sandusky, passed away Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, at her home. Eunice was born on July 10, 1932, in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Aloyisius and Amelia (Raufheisen) Casanova. Eunice retired from Plum Brook Country Club in 1987 after 25...
Norwalk Reflector

Elmer Earl Harris

Elmer Earl Harris, of Norwalk, died in Castle Rock, Colorado, on April 2, 2022. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk, veteran’s area.
Norwalk Reflector

James Henry Volk

James Henry Volk, 95, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.
Norwalk Reflector

Earina L. Blanton

Earina L. Blanton, 91, of Shiloh, Ohio, died on Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, at Kingston of Ashland. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Caryville, Tennessee, to the late Benjamin and Judy Phillips. An avid gardener, Earina also enjoyed canning and took pride in feeding her family. She...
Norwalk Reflector

Bo Lacey lays new foundation in Norwalk

NORWALK — A business considering itself as a world-class home improvement contracting company recently established a new local residency. In 2021, Bo Lacey Construction opened its latest office in Norwalk. Founded in 1984, the company already operates out of Circleville, which is south of Columbus, and Mansfield. “We like...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk has amazing facilities to offer

This past week, my son Talon and my wife Sara attended “Swim and Gym” at the Norwalk Rec Center. The schedule was: 9:30 to 10, gym time; 10 to 10:15, time to change; 10:15 to 10:45, pool time. During this time, parents have the opportunity to work with...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

100th birthday

NORWALK — Family get-togethers have not gone well for Norwalk's most recent centenarian. Leonard Schaffer reached 100 years old on Sunday. He has been a fixture for 73 of those years on Homewood Avenue. He came close to celebrating No. 100 at that address but fate intervened on Christmas morning.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Kevin Rasnick joins WEWS-TV Cleveland news station

NORWALK — Kevin Rasnick recently joined the News 5 team, WEWS-TV Cleveland, as an account executive. He is a sales and marketing professional who previously spent more than 10 years in radio in the Huron and Erie counties area as an account executive. In addition to being an account executive, Rasnick also spent 10 years as a broadcaster for local high school sports on the radio.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Honor Roll NMS

Colahan, Lilian Rae (Lily) Long, Alexandra Nichole (Allie) Schweifler, Tessa Judith (Tess)
Norwalk Reflector

Kenneth 'Kenny' Shutt

FORT MOJAVE, Arizona – Kenneth “Kenny” Shutt 77, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, previously of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by all three of his sons on Thursday March 17th, 2022. He was born on March 11th, 1945, to the late Donald and Helen Shutt in Auburn, Indiana where he graduated from Auburn High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Kenny worked for the railroad in the early 1970s and also worked at Ferrellgas Company in Norwalk for 25 plus years. In his retirement he loved to work as a driver for many companies such as Seagate Office supplies, Huron County Veteran Services as well as local car dealerships. In his last couple of years, he did drive across the country from Ohio to Arizona. In his free time his favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Rob's Hobbies closing

NORWALK — Rob's Hobbies will soon close for good, according to store owner Rob Gornek. The store held a sale this past weekend, with another possible next weekend. "We opened in October of 2019," Gorneck said about the location. Having transitioned out of a successful career as a construction company owner, Gorneck began running his brother Daniel's store, Daniel's Hobbies, across the street.
Norwalk Reflector

Goscik to lead St. Paul High School

NORWALK — Mike Gocsik has been selected as the new principal at St. Paul High School. Gocsik, who lives in Vermilion, has been a part of the Norwalk Catholic School system for a number of years, serving in various capacities. Goscik will replace Dr. Randy Rair. Rair, who has...
NORWALK, OH

