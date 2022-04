This program will provide the trainee with the knowledge and information of tractor safety and farm hazards. Safety training is required by the U.S. Department of Labor for youth ages 14-15 who will be working on a farm for someone other than their parents. However, there are many cases where youth need certification even when working on the "family farm". Certification will be presented to participants who meet all of the following.

