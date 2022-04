GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Just a day after learning Grambling State University’s new volleyball coach cut the entire team, KSLA spoke with the school’s athletic director. Students who thought their collegiate futures were secured were sent packing, with their scholarships taken away. Athletic Director Trayvean Scott says he supports the decision made by Coach Chelsey Lucas and that it was not made last minute.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO