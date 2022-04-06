High school sports: Redeemer Christian wins on the road against Palatka Peniel Baptist

The Redeemer Christian baseball team held on when it counted and came away with a 17-15 road win over Palatka Peniel Baptist on Tuesday.

The Lions, at the time leading 17-5, spotted the Warriors 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but shut them down in the final frame to seal the win.

Andrew Parker started on the mound for the Lions and struck out 10 in 4.2 innings pitched. Dom Riddle closed out the game for Redeemer by striking out three in the final inning and a third.

Offensive leaders in the game for the Lions were Parker (2-for-5, 3 runs scored, RBI), Cam Breach (2-for-5, double, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs), Jackson Hise (2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs), Luke Wakefield (3-for-5, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs), and Will Collier (2-for-3, run scored, RBI).

Redeemer Christian (5-6) hosts Cedar Key on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vanguard 3, West Port 1: At Vanguard, Clayton Antonucci (2-for-3, double, run scored), Cooper Wilson (2-for-3, run scored), and Robert Gottuso (1-for-3, double, RBI) led the Knights' offense in their home win.

Antonucci pitched six innings with six strikeouts for VHS. Xavier Alexander had four stolen bases for the Knights (6-6-1) who travel to Forest on Friday for a 6 p.m. first pitch. West Port (5-7) hosts Belleview on Friday at 6 p.m.

Interlachen 7, Lake Weir 5: At Interlachen, Dominic Toste (2-for-4, RBI), Devonte Welcome (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Justin Byrd (2-for-4, double, 2 runs), and Tristan Blizzard (2-for-5) paced the Hurricanes in the loss to the host Rams. Lake Weir travels to Gainesville on Friday for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Dunnellon 7, Belleview 3: At Dunnellon, Jackson Dennis (2-for-4) and Sam Plano (2-for-3) paced the Rattlers in the loss to the Tigers. Belleview (5-10) travels to Mount Dora on Thursday. Dunnellon (9-5) travels to Crystal River on Thursday.

Softball

North Marion 13, Forest 1 (5 innings): At North Marion, Colts starting pitcher Macey Kinsey held the Wildcats to just one hit with five strikeouts in Tuesday's rout. Kinsey (3-for-3), Avree McCubbin (2-for-4, double, 4 RBIs), and Cassidy Hooks (2-for-4, triple, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs) paced the Colts' offense.

North Marion (7-7) hosts Belleview on Friday at 7 p.m. Forest (7-7) hosts Gainesville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Belleview 13, Lake Weir 4: At Belleview, Emily Pearce finished with four hits and two RBIs, Gigi Santiago drove in three runs on three hits, and Maicy Wilsher had two hits in the Rattlers' win. Harper Foote drove in a pair of runs for the Hurricanes.

Belleview (4-10) travels to North Marion on Friday for a 7 p.m. first pitch. Lake Weir (1-14) travels to Eustis on Thursday for a 7 p.m. start.

Girls tennis

Forest 6, Lake Weir 0: At Lake Weir, Abby Stephens came away with an 8-0 singles win while Macin Woods and Cailey Camp won their singles matches 8-1.

Forest (12-1) hosts North Marion on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Flag football

Forest 46, North Marion 0: At Forest, the Wildcats improved to 3-0 while North Marion dropped to 0-3. Forest travels to Pierson Taylor on Thursday for a 6 p.m. start. North Marion travels to Vanguard on Thursday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Belleview 19, Pierson Taylor 0: At Taylor, the Rattlers improved to 4-2 on the season and travel to Trinity Catholic on Thursday for a 6 p.m. start.

Palatka 8, Lake Weir 7: At Palatka, Lake Weir (4-5) travels to Crescent City on Thursday for a 7 p.m. start.

Beach volleyball

Belleview 4, West Port 1: Belleview (4-3) takes on Trinity Catholic on Tuesday at 6 p.m. West Port (2-2) plays Forest on April 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Vanguard 3, Meadowbrook 2: Vanguard (3-4) takes on Belleview on April 14 at 4 p.m. Meadowbrook plays Williston on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Catholic 4, Williston 1: The Celtics improved to 4-0 on the season. TCHS plays Belleview on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Bradenton Christian 5, St. John Lutheran 0: St. John (7-2) goes up against North Marion on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: High school sports: Redeemer Christian wins on the road against Palatka Peniel Baptist