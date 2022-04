Things were a lot different 35 years ago. When I was a young teenager, there was no internet. Cable TV only had about 18 channels. And if you wanted straight-up satire for your own comedic enjoyment, you had to go out and buy it. Literally. The biggest printed laughs always came in the checkout line of any grocery store. Because that's where you'd find the copies of Weekly World News.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO