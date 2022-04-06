ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Video shows boat nearly crushed by Florida drawbridge

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
JUPITER, Fla. — A video posted to social media shows a pontoon boat under a south Florida drawbridge, and as the bridge is raised, people on the boat are forced to jump to safety as the boat starts to get crushed.

The video caption says those on board had been trying to escape rain by tying their boat beneath the bridge.

Signs are clearly posted under the bridge that warn trespassers away, and there are bridges in the main channel where the boat could have more appropriately taken cover, WPEC reported.

The bridge on the video is the Cato Drawbridge, which spans Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter. The Jupiter Police Department told WPEC they had no record of the incident, and a spokesperson for the county told the station that, “The bridge tender was unaware a boat was under there.” It is not clear whether there are cameras under the bridge.

The woman who recorded the video can be heard screaming to people on the boat to get off.

“It’s actually very terrifying. ‘Cause I was like, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ And then no, it’s actually really terrifying and dangerous,” MaryGrace Reed, a resident, told WPEC after seeing the video.

