Law that raises millions in local courts is challenged

By ED WHITE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court was urged Wednesday to strike down a law that forces people convicted of crimes to pay millions of dollars for the everyday costs of running local courts. The challenge comes at a key time: The law expires in October, and a...

Pool bond survives court challenge

CANYON CITY — The $4 million bond measure to raise funds for a new community pool in John Day has withstood a legal challenge from two local residents. A request for a ballot title was filed on Feb. 23 by Lisa Weigum of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and was approved by County Clerk Brenda Percy to appear on the May 17 election ballot.
Local women in law react to Supreme Court nomination

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is facing her second and final day of questioning on Capitol Hill. If confirmed, she becomes the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. These hearings come during Women’s History Month. Some local, prominent Black...
Lazar challenging Kornblum for District II Court of Appeals

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge is challenging the incumbent for the open seat on the District II Court of Appeals bench. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar is seeking to replace Judge Lori Kornblum for the six-year term. Kornblum was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by retired Judge Paul Reilly in November and is required to run for election to the seat in her own right in the next available election, April 5. Conley Media asked both candidates why they are running, what they see is the big issues in the race, and what they can do better than their opponent.
John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
Hawaii Supreme Court Denies Redistricting Challenge

New maps for Hawaii’s legislative districts will stay as they are after the state Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a legal challenge to those maps. The high court decided 3-2 against taking up a petition brought by Oahu, Maui and Big Island residents who sought to overturn maps drawn by the Hawaii Reapportionment Commission. The commission has faced accusations of gerrymandering and political favoritism.
Opinion: Congress and taxpayers should both say no to restoring these muni-bond provisions

The Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan left out two major provisions that aim to reduce state and local government financing costs. Due to intense lobbying by the Bond Dealers Association, the Government Finance Officers Association, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and U.S. Conference of Mayors, among others, those proposals are expected to be resurrected in smaller separate bills later this year.
Billings firefighters challenge retirement in district court

Billings Airport firefighters, along with the state’s firefighters association, are suing the Montana Public Employees Retirement Board for what it says is an arbitrary decision that deprives firemen of benefits while saving the City of Billings money. The suit, which has been in process for more than a year, centers on whether firefighters who work […] The post Billings firefighters challenge retirement in district court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Court upholds ruling that Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful

The Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, the Court of Appeal in Belfast has upheld.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the legal challenge will now go to the Supreme Court.Sir Jeffrey, whose party’s first minister, Paul Givan, resigned over the impact of the protocol, insisted it is undermining the position of Northern Ireland within the UK.Unionists regard the post-Brexit trade arrangements, which see checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, as a border in the Irish Sea.“This joint unionist legal challenge has always been destined for the Supreme Court but today’s ruling reminds us that the NI Protocol...
Adams calls on Albany for local control of traffic laws

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is calling for Albany to allow New York City to set its own traffic safety laws. The mayor was joined Friday by other leaders and the family of a man killed in a crash in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Adams wants the Legislature to allow the city to set speed limits and to control speed cameras and red light cameras. Under current law, those cameras can only be active from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.  "This beautiful young child, 18 years old, because someone decided to speed at 3 in the morning -- when we had to, by law, turn off the camera, as though people stop speeding after school hours," the mayor said. The current camera program expires this year. The city says speeding violations have been reduced by 72% when cameras are active. 
Linden woman among 9 charged for creating blockade at reproductive health care clinic

WASHINGTON (WNEM) - A woman from Linden has been charged for allegedly helping create a blockade at a reproductive health care clinic. Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, was charged with eight other individuals for conspiracy against rights and a FACE Act offense as announced by Assistant Attorney Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia.
