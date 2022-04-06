Law that raises millions in local courts is challenged

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is calling for Albany to allow New York City to set its own traffic safety laws. The mayor was joined Friday by other leaders and the family of a man killed in a crash in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Adams wants the Legislature to allow the city to set speed limits and to control speed cameras and red light cameras. Under current law, those cameras can only be active from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. "This beautiful young child, 18 years old, because someone decided to speed at 3 in the morning -- when we had to, by law, turn off the camera, as though people stop speeding after school hours," the mayor said. The current camera program expires this year. The city says speeding violations have been reduced by 72% when cameras are active.

ALBANY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO