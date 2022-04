The head of Team GB’s Olympic cycling programme has backed calls for transgender riders to be banned from women’s races after the British cyclist Emily Bridges was blocked from competiting in her first women’s race by the sport’s governing body, the UCI. Sara Symington has joined a group of 72 women in signing a letter criticising the UCI’s rules on transgender participation in women’s races and has urged the organisation to rescind the rule that allows transgender riders to compete in women’s events if they have lowered their testosterone levels.The letter said the rule, which requires athletes to have had...

