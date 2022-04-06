ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals open their season Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not since the Kansas City Royals were winning back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and ’15 under...

WPXI Pittsburgh

The rebuild is real: previewing the Pirates 2022 season

PITTSBURGH — From 2013 through 2015, the Pirates enjoyed three consecutive Wild Card seasons. Those back-to-back-to-back postseason appearances brought the excitement back in a big way as Pittsburgh enjoyed a resurgence in baseball enthusiasm. In the years since that great three-year stretch, however, the Bucs have been forced to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Tigers and White Sox play for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener. Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Braves and Reds face off in season opener

LINE: Braves -215, Reds +179; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the season opener. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.
ATLANTA, GA
WGN News

Tigers rally to beat the White Sox 5-4 on Opening Day

DETROIT – For a team looking to show that they’re still the one to beat in the American League Central division, the White Sox seemed to have their goal in sight in their first contest of 2022. In just an inning-and-a-half on Opening Day in Detroit, they had a three-run lead with their starter enjoying […]
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release 2022 Opening Day starting lineup

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park. Just moments ago, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch released his starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is the DH and batting fifth, while rookie Spencer Torkelson is playing 1B and batting eighth in the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

On baseball's opening day, what teams are worth watching this season?

Thursday marks opening day for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. It comes nearly a month after the MLB and the players' union came to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending a historic 99-day lockout. David Samson, host of the CBS Sports podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," joined CBS News with his predictions for the season.
MLB
KFVS12

Cardinals secure Opening Day win at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals Home Opener kicked off at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cardinals fan celebrates 100th birthday on Opening Day. A Cardinals fan is celebrating her 100th birthday by watching her team on Opening Day. St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day at Busch Stadium. Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:00...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
JC Post

Blue Jays compete against Manhattan in tennis

The Junction City Blue Jay Tennis team hosted Manhattan on a windy, cold Thursday afternoon for a traditional 9 match duel. The Blue Jays started the competition with the six singles matches. Hayden Diestelkamp won the top singles spot by the score of 6-0, 6-3. Alex Matthews was winning the #3 spot, 3-0, before his opponent had to default due to an injury. Cesar Edgerton Diaz Lorenzo, Alan Leis, Carl Baskerville and David Trammell, the #2, 4, 5 and 6 players all dropped their singles matches.
MANHATTAN, KS
KFVS12

Cardinals fan celebrates 100th birthday on Opening Day

The St. Louis Cardinals captured a victory at home on Opening Day, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0. Jess Todd has a preview from Busch Stadium of what to expect at the Cardinals Home Opener against the Pirates today. UT Martin to hold 54th Annual Spring College Rodeo. Updated: 18 hours...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

