Bills extend Stefon Diggs: List of NFL's top 20 highest-paid receivers, plus who could be next to cash in

The Buffalo Bills signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, rewarding him for back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the franchise. Diggs, who was already regarded as a great wide receiver during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, has emerged as an elite wideout with superstar quarterback Josh Allen throwing him passes. The 28-year-old now boasts the third-largest receiver contract and third largest average annual salary among any player at the position in the NFL. Diggs trails only Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams in terms of wideout salaries. There aren’t many who would put Diggs at the level of those two. However, the last two seasons show that in the right environment, Diggs is not just one of the best receivers in the NFL: He is the very best. That said, here are two reasons why Diggs will show he is the league’s best wideout after signing his big contract.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO