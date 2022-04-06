ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills extend Stefon Diggs: List of NFL's top 20 highest-paid receivers, plus who could be next to cash in

By Cody Benjamin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefon Diggs became the latest wide receiver to cash in with a lucrative contract extension Wednesday, reportedly agreeing to a new four-year, $104 million deal with the Bills. His extension comes in the wake of a busy 2022 offseason that saw both trades and free agency reset the WR market in...

The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of talented wide receivers this offseason in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. With the depth chart looking fairly thin at the moment, the front office could pursue Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks. NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Dallas called Houston to see...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Stefon Diggs will prove he’s the NFL’s best receiver after his big contract

The Buffalo Bills signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, rewarding him for back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the franchise. Diggs, who was already regarded as a great wide receiver during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, has emerged as an elite wideout with superstar quarterback Josh Allen throwing him passes. The 28-year-old now boasts the third-largest receiver contract and third largest average annual salary among any player at the position in the NFL. Diggs trails only Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams in terms of wideout salaries. There aren’t many who would put Diggs at the level of those two. However, the last two seasons show that in the right environment, Diggs is not just one of the best receivers in the NFL: He is the very best. That said, here are two reasons why Diggs will show he is the league’s best wideout after signing his big contract.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Front Office Sports

Stefon Diggs’ $70M Is 2nd-Most Guaranteed Money for WR

Stefon Diggs is the latest high-profile receiver to ink a mega-deal this offseason. On Wednesday, the Bills locked in the two-time Pro Bowler with a four-year, $104 million extension through 2027, according to ESPN, while NFL Network reported $96 million, plus incentives. Either way, Diggs has deservedly joined the list...
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' J.P. Holtz: Inks deal with New Orleans

Holtz signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. After posting seven catches for 91 yards in 2019, Holtz failed to catch a pass in 2020 or 2021. If he makes the initial 53-man roster, the undrafted tight end out of Pittsburgh will likely serve primarily as a blocker once again in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Signs tender from Broncos

Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign due to a number of injuries in the Broncos' linebacking corps, but it could signal a bigger role to start 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bears' Tavon Young: Headed to Chicago

Young signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Young was released by the Ravens on March 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team. His role decreased significantly in 2021, though he still managed to log 35 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended across 17 games. Young could compete with Duke Shelley for a significant role in Chicago's secondary in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Gary Payton Makes A Case For Marcus Smart To Win Defensive Player Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — A guard has not won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 26 years. Marcus Smart has made a strong case and has recently emerged as the favorite to take home that hardware, and now he’s got an all-time great in his corner. Gary Payton, whose smothering defense during the ’90s earned him the nickname “The Glove,” was the last guard to win DPOY back in 1996. He’d like to see Smart end the draught for the position this season. “He plays hard, plays with a lot of dog in him, and I think that, yes, he...
NBA
CBS Sports

Tre Flowers: Back with Bengals

Flowers signed a one-year contract worth $1.85 million to re-sign with the Bengals on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Flowers joined the Bengals part way through the 2021 campaign after being cut by the Seahawks. He was primarily a contributor on special teams in Cincinnati, though he did serve as a depth piece among the secondary. Flowers managed to rack up 23 tackles across 11 games in that role, and he is likely to have a similar impact in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA

