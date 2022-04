The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Hornets-Bulls prediction and pick. The Hornets don’t have all that much to play for in this game. Charlotte is pretty much locked into the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference, guaranteeing them a spot in the play-in tournament. The Bulls are in a similar situation, as they’ve pretty much locked themselves into the sixth seed. While there isn’t much at stake here, this should still be an entertaining matchup between two playoff-caliber teams.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO