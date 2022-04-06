ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd still assessing managerial options amid Erik ten Hag reports

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Manchester United remain in talks with several candidates over the vacant manager’s job at Old Trafford, the PA news agency understands.

A report on Wednesday afternoon claimed United were close to appointing Erik ten Hag as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor.

It was reported that United have settled on Ten Hag from a four-man shortlist and the 52-year-old Dutchman was ready to leave current club Ajax at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has twice won the Dutch league title with Ajax (PA) (PA Archive)

But PA understands talks with other candidates are ongoing and a deal has yet to be finalised with anyone.

Paris St Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique are also understood to have been on the shortlist.

Ten Hag and Pochettino, who both still have a year left to run on their respective contracts, have emerged as favourites to succeed Solskjaer.

Former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick replaced Solskjaer on an interim basis at Old Trafford in November.

Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge at Paris St Germain since January 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, the Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy.

Reports in Austria said the federation’s sports director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester on Monday to discuss the position with Rangnick.

But the Austrian FA issued a statement on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: “Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of @ManUtd.”

Austria parted company with manager Franco Foda following their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Wales last month.

Rangnick, 63, has struggled to oversee an improvement in performances and results, with United slipping to seventh in the Premier League and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Rangnick is due to start a two-year consultancy role at United this summer.

Atletico Madrid charged by UEFA over conduct of fans during Man City defeat

Atletico Madrid have been charged with discriminatory behaviour in relation to the conduct of their supporters at Tuesday night’s Champions League match against Manchester City. Supporters of the Spanish club were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes during the quarter-final first-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium. UEFA...
Pep Guardiola quiet on fresh claims about Manchester City’s financial affairs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the publication of new accusations about the club’s financial affairs. City were banned from European competition following an investigation by UEFA into alleged breaches of the governing body’s Financial Fair Play regulations in 2020 but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Ruben Dias still out for Manchester City against Liverpool

Manchester City are still without centre-back Ruben Dias for their top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool. The Portugal international is nearing a return from a thigh injury but Sunday’s encounter at the Etihad Stadium comes too soon. Youngster Cole Palmer is still out with a foot injury but right-back...
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper unlikely to make changes

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will be reluctant to make changes to his side for Saturday’s Championship clash with Birmingham. Forest stormed into the play-off places in midweek after extending their unbeaten run to nine games with victory over Coventry. Cooper has options with Lewis Grabban itching to return...
Sean Dyche urges Burnley to ‘deliver’ again at Norwich

Sean Dyche has stressed the importance of Burnley following up their dramatic victory over Everton by showing they can “deliver” again at Norwich this weekend. Maxwel Cornet’s 85th-minute goal completed a 3-2 come-from-behind win for the Clarets against relegation rivals Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday. Ending...
Community Policy