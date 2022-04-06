ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Crash scene

By Port Aransas South Jetty Staff
portasouthjetty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person on a gurney is wheeled into an ambulance at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 361 just north...

www.portasouthjetty.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Michigan driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police on scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Miller Road and Pittman Street. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the crash has claimed the life of motorcycle rider Willie Lindsey. Bryan said Lindsey, 56, was pronounced dead […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Corpus Christi, TX
Accidents
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustang Island#Gurney#Traffic Accident#State Highway 361
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.The names of the men have not been released.Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
CBS Baltimore

Shooting Victim Found At Scene Of Northwest Baltimore Crash Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was found shot early Wednesday at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Cross Country Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. found a crashed vehicle nearby, Baltimore Police said. Inside the car they found a man shot and a passenger suffering from crash-related injuries. Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but the shooting victim did not survive, police said. The passenger’s status was unclear Wednesday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Tributes line Coventry crash scene where teenagers died

Flowers, candles and other tributes have been left on a roadside where two teenagers died in a crash in Coventry. Two other teenagers were seriously hurt when a car hit a tree on Burns Road on Saturday at 05:20 GMT, West Midlands Police said. The deceased, both 18 and male,...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy