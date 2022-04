COLUMBIA BASIN — The fishing this spring at Potholes is, in a word, excellent. It’s extremely healthy right now,” said Pete Fisher, who works at the MarDon Tackle Store and is a local go-to guy for fishing conditions on the reservoir. “About the only thing that we’re kind of lacking is the perch population, but that’s kind of due to a natural cycle. The walleye, the largemouth, the smallmouth, the crappie especially, the bluegill – the reservoir’s just extremely healthy, that’s just what amazes me.”

