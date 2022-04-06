ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse renovated its downtown Columbus basement

By Dan Eaton - Columbus Business First
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Jeff Ruby doesn’t see his expanded Columbus steakhouse as another room on an existing operation — he sees it as another restaurant.

“We looked for many, many years for the right space in Columbus,” the Cincinnati-based restaurateur said Tuesday. “We like Columbus and this space so much we thought, ‘Let’s do two restaurants at the same location.’”

Ruby said the company had considered other locations, including a space at Easton Town Center, but nothing made sense until landlord Philip Fulton, whose law office is also in the 89 E. Nationwide Blvd. building, suggested what had been the restaurant’s private dining area in the basement.

That space is now the 2,000-square-foot Club Room .

