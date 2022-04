I remember going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, every summer with camp and on weekends with my family. Throughout the years, I have learned never to eat before going on the Turkish Twist, not a good idea to have a slice of pizza before going on one of their fastest spinning ride. How I have made so many good memories at Canobie Lake Park especially riding the bumper cars, getting wet on the Boston Tea Party, their annual Screamfest around Halloween, their newest coaster Untamed, not to mention how many quarters I have spent in their pinball room.

SALEM, NH ・ 24 DAYS AGO