ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Residents' confidence in Montgomery County government has weakened since 2019: report

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County has released the results of their 2021 National Community Survey that shows residents' overall quality of life rating in the county has remained largely the same as in 2019. However, residents' overall confidence in the Montgomery County government has dwindled in the...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County Commissioners meeting gets heated after residents raise issues about election security

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Comments about mail-in ballots and other election issues by residents led to an argument among Republicans at Thursday morning’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners. On one side were 10 residents, including Montgomery County Republican Committee chairwoman Liz Havey. Getting in the last word was Republican...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Bridges in Dire Need of Repairs

Fetters Mill Bridge in Bryn Athyn decorated for Christmas.Image via Montgomery County Planning Commission. More than 100 bridges in Montgomery County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition – the lowest assessment category – on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#National Community Survey
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Virginia Mercury

Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges

While recreational marijuana is technically legal in Virginia, the path to purchasing it in stores is still a long way off. In February, Republicans in the House of Delegates killed legislation that would have allowed limited retail sales later this year. The state’s recreational market is scheduled to begin in 2024, but with a long […] The post Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy