Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch is back for spring and summer concerts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza will be kicking off their Live @ Lunch series downtown beginning today. The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.

































Evergy Plaza is proud to present local performers Soul 2 Soul, Time Express, Colin Nichols, and Matthew Mulnix in April. This is the second year of Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch series and is free to the public.

April Live @ Lunch concerts include,

April 6th

Music: Soul 2 Soul

Food Trucks: Bobby’s Food Co., Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Squeeze

Music: Time Express

Food Trucks: Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Minis, Lago Vista

Music: Colin Nichols

Food Trucks: Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Squeeze, Burger Bus

Music: Matthew Mulnix

Food Trucks: Poppin’ Squeeze, Taqueria Mexico Lindo

