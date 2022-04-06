ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch is back for spring and summer concerts

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza will be kicking off their Live @ Lunch series downtown beginning today. The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.

Evergy Plaza is proud to present local performers Soul 2 Soul, Time Express, Colin Nichols, and Matthew Mulnix in April. This is the second year of Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch series and is free to the public.

April Live @ Lunch concerts include,

  • April 6th
    Music: Soul 2 Soul
    Food Trucks: Bobby’s Food Co., Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Squeeze
  • April 13th
    Music: Time Express
    Food Trucks: Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Minis, Lago Vista
  • April 20th
    Music: Colin Nichols
    Food Trucks: Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Squeeze, Burger Bus
  • April 27th
    Music: Matthew Mulnix
    Food Trucks: Poppin’ Squeeze, Taqueria Mexico Lindo
