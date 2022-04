Slade Haney homered twice, driving in five runs, and Donoho topped Faith Christian 10-3 in Class 1A, Area 9 baseball action Thursday. His home runs came in the fifth and sixth innings. He went 2-for-4 on the day and scored three runs. Other top performers for Donoho (12-3-1): —Nic Thompson,...

