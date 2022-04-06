ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe, AZ

Woman celebrates 108th birthday, shares her secret to longevity

By David Caltabiano, Debra Dolan
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOBE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Carmen Slough celebrated her 108th birthday this week with friends and family. She was born in Douglas, Arizona, but has lived in the Globe-Miami area her entire life and is well-known. Slough owned a clothing store in downtown Globe for 49 years....

