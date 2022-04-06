Shipping the unusual

Benjamin Gordon, managing partner and CEO at Cambridge Capital and BGSA, talks about creating a coalition of logistics companies to aid Ukraine. Sanne Manders, COO at Flexport, talks about the global freight market and what Flexport is seeing in its data as well as its support of Ukraine. Ivan Hernandez,...
The government typically is not the preferred place for creative ways to improve how private businesses operate, but Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel may be changing that as he leads an effort to make freight supply chains work much better. Bentzel has held weekly meetings over the last four months...
Northwest Arkansas has beautiful scenery, unlimited gorgeous sunset views and a one-stop shop for all of your software needs. Not only is there a plethora of networking opportunities, there are vendors there ready to help with any issues a business is facing. A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of...
I have been around trucking for 42 years – literally my whole life. My grandfather and father began trucking companies. I began to learn about trucking when I was very young, because I grew up in a trucking family. Family dinners and vacations revolved around trucking. It would be unusual for my family to go through a single dinner without something about trucking coming up.
Without data, business leaders make decisions in the dark. Up-to-date data is critical in guiding decisions in a complex supply chain. Clear, readily available metrics are essential, especially for shippers that are faced with an overwhelming number of options. Many factors go into deciding which carriers to partner with for...
Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
When it comes to utilizing mobile technology, fleets of three to 10 trucks are often caught between a rock and a hard place. The micro-fleets can no longer rely on email to scale their businesses, yet mobile apps for small fleets traditionally have limited technology that can get costly as functionality is added. What’s more, mobile apps serving the small-fleet segment have been built around desktop versions that lack the power and design to effectively support folks on the road.
A Texas tollway is using satellite technology to evaluate the condition of the roadway with “millimeter accuracy” to address potential problems before they impact safety or ride quality. SH 130 Concession Co. has partnered with Richmond, Virginia-based EO59, a technology startup that provides remote monitoring services to measure...
Supermarkets are increasingly becoming testing grounds for some of the latest technology. Many of us are accustomed to self-checkout kiosks where you can scan, bag and pay for your items without the help of a cashier. At the Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club, customers can now use an app to scan...
In today’s supply chain climate, merchants can be stuck with either stockouts or overstock, both of which leave retailers in a position to lose revenue. Now two former FedEx executives are looking to offer an inventory option they call “stock in motion.”. With this inventory alternative offered by...
Two years after its launch, online checkout startup Fast is out of business. “After making great strides on our mission of making buying and selling frictionless for everyone, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” CEO Domm Holland wrote in an announcement posted on the company website Tuesday (April 5).
Supply chains are striving to improve sustainability as companies downstream demand it. As sustainability gains importance in the eyes of companies, consumers and investors, educating the next generation of supply chain professionals will need to adapt. FreightWaves asked Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business and...
ZeroAvia, a company trying to achieve zero-emission aviation by using hydrogen-electric power, signed a memorandum of understanding with hydrogen fueling firm ZEV Station on Monday to develop refueling infrastructure for green hydrogen at airports in California. California is at the forefront of sustainable development with its low carbon fuel standard...
A truck driving job with a six-figure salary, predictable schedules and regular routes? Nirvana? No, Walmart. The Bentonville, Arkansas-behemoth (NYSE: WMT) took commercial truck driver pay to another level Thursday, announcing it had raised starting driver pay to between $95,000 and $110,000 during a driver’s first year, up from $88,000.
Specialty and home delivery pharmacy AllianceRx Walgreens Prime said it will rebrand to AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, effective June 24, to reflect Walgreens' full ownership of the company. "While our name is changing, we will be the same specialty and home delivery pharmacy our patients trust and depend on for life-saving...
Citing “waning demand and price dives,” Bank of America downgraded multiple transportation stocks on Friday. The ratings changes come as recent data points and commentary show trucking fundamentals have loosened following a year-and-a-half run of high freight demand accompanied by a lack of supply. Tender rejections, a proxy...
UPS Inc.’s fuel surcharges are closing in on those of rival FedEx Corp., and that’s bad news for UPS customers. Effective Monday, users of UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) U.S. ground delivery services will pay a 16.75% fuel surcharge that will apply to the base rate of each shipment as well as most of the add-on services known as accessorial charges. That is up from 15.25% for the week just ending and 15% for the week before.
A Logan, Utah-based trucking company, L.W. Miller Cos., notified customers and drivers earlier this week that it will shut down its livestock hauling division on Monday. Its other four divisions will continue to operate. According to a letter sent to customers and obtained by FreightWaves, Rex Miller, CEO of L.W....
The Folklore Group, an eCommerce company that connects the world to African and diasporic clothing designers and brands, has launched The Folklore Connect, a B2B wholesale platform. As founder and CEO Amira Rasool told Retail Brew Thursday (April 7), the company was founded in 2018 to spotlight emerging designers and...
Editor’s note: Updates with closing stock price. Workhorse Group completed a 180-degree turn from debtor to debt-free by paying a premium of common stock to a hedge fund lending source favored by prior management. The Loveland, Ohio-based maker of drone-integrated electric vehicles for last-mile delivery said Wednesday it has...
Comments / 0