Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart brought back Bryan McClendon earlier this offseason, and the Dawgs have already benefitted from that hire. He will be the coach who helps the Dawgs evolve the offense into something that competes with the best across the country. McClendon has an incredible offensive mind, and the job offer had to be good enough for him to leave Miami and come home.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO