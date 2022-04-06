Arizona ranked worst state in America for teachers

A new study is ranking Arizona as the worst state in America for teachers.

Scholaroo researchers analyzed 42 metrics, organizing them into five key indicators - career accessibility, salary and compensation, work benefits, work environment, and student performance.

Arizona was deemed worst in most of these categories:



#50 Overall

#11 Work Benefits

#50 Work Environment

#12 Career Accessibility

#48 Student Performance

#50 Salary and Compensation

According to the scholarship-centered website, Arizona has the highest student-to-teacher ratio, while simultaneously ranking the worst in educator pay gap when compared to other professions.

Officials with the state's Department of Education say Arizona's average student-to-counselor ratio of 716:1, which is more than three times the recommended standard.

In addition to having the second lowest average salaries for teachers in the U.S., the Grand Canyon state also has the fourth lowest annual per-pupil spending budget.

Washington state topped Scholaroo's list as the best state for teachers.

