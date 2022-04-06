ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona ranked worst state in America for teachers

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
A new study is ranking Arizona as the worst state in America for teachers.

Scholaroo researchers analyzed 42 metrics, organizing them into five key indicators - career accessibility, salary and compensation, work benefits, work environment, and student performance.

Arizona was deemed worst in most of these categories:

  • #50 Overall
  • #11 Work Benefits
  • #50 Work Environment
  • #12 Career Accessibility
  • #48 Student Performance
  • #50 Salary and Compensation

According to the scholarship-centered website, Arizona has the highest student-to-teacher ratio, while simultaneously ranking the worst in educator pay gap when compared to other professions.

Officials with the state's Department of Education say Arizona's average student-to-counselor ratio of 716:1, which is more than three times the recommended standard.

In addition to having the second lowest average salaries for teachers in the U.S., the Grand Canyon state also has the fourth lowest annual per-pupil spending budget.

Washington state topped Scholaroo's list as the best state for teachers.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 32

Happy Harry Hard-on
1d ago

And you wonder why the students also rank below average compared to the rest of the nation. Some of the worst schools and education I’ve seen. And I’ve lived all over the u.s.

Reply(2)
12
Troy Ruiz
1d ago

Teachers went on strike a couple of years ago. Ducey gave them all a payraise, but the Arizona School Districts spent the money on themselves. None of it went to the teachers.

Reply(2)
8
Stinkypizza
1d ago

Teachers need more pay, more pay and benefits will attract more quality educators. With better pay comes more oversight of teacher performance. School hours need to change as well. Students start the school day too early. Teach curriculum that benefits students. increase/ improve special education. Also with all the illegal immigration how many resources are directed at English as a second language courses,? Our current administration wants more illegals coming through then give us the money to educate them or send them back.

Reply(2)
8
