Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission launches Neighborhood Navigation Center

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is finding new ways to help serve those in need.

The organization started hosting a the Neighborhood Navigation Center for homeless guests.

Wednesday marks the second week of this service.

The NNC provides various services all in one place at the rescue mission.

Some of those services include:

  • IDs, Social Security cards, documentation, etc. (Santa Barbara Public Library)
  • Housing assistance (City Net)
  • Medical care, possible TB testing (Doctors Without Walls, Public Health)
  • Mental health services (Behavioral Wellness)

