ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Whitney Mercilus Announces Retirement from NFL in Heartwarming Instagram Video

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eR3T0_0f1NgHzM00

The 2012 first-round pick shared that he’s hanging his cleats up for good in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Former Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after an accomplished 10-season career.

Mercilus revealed the news in a heartfelt Instagram video that showed clips of him spending time with family and cooking on the grill.

“I’ve decided that I’m hanging up the cleats,” Mercilus said in the video . “I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life … What really means a lot to me is spending more quality time with family.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 31-year-old Mercilus reiterated that he was happy with his decision and that his fans shouldn’t be sad to see him go.

A former first-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Mercilus spent the majority of his 10-year career with the Texans. He played in 134 games and made 102 starts in Houston, tallying 345 tackles, 57 sacks and 13 forced fumbles as a member of the AFC South franchise. His crowning achievement came when he earned second-team All-Pro honors for a 53-tackles, 7.5-sack performance during the 2016 season.

Last October, Mercilus was released by the Texans. He signed with the Packers two days later and played in four games during his brief stint in Green Bay.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Houston Texans coverage, go to Texans Daily

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Popculture

Former NFL First-Round Pick and All-Pro Player Announces Retirement After 10 Seasons

A former NFL first-round pick who was selected to the All-Pro team in 2016 is calling it a career. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who spent the majority of his career with the Houston Texans announced his retirement on Wednesday via Instagram. Last season, Mercilus spent the first half with the Texans before signing with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Texans#American Football#Packers
9NEWS

Kareem Jackson is back with the Denver Broncos this season

DENVER — Kareem Jackson is back for a fourth season with the Broncos after he reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. The third and fourth seasons were in doubt as Jackson went deep into free agency each of the past two seasons before returning on one-year deals. A first-round cornerback from Alabama when he was drafted by Houston in 2010, Jackson spent nine seasons with the Texans.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

Bears Sign Ryan Griffin, Former Jets, Texans Tight End

Bears sign veteran tight end Ryan Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles added to the Bears’ tight end group on Friday, signing Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin is a nine-year veteran who’s spent time with both the Texans and Jets. Over his career,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Coach Brian Flores Adds Texans To NFL Racism Lawsuit, Houston Responds

HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans coaching candidate Brian Flores continues his lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination. Thursday morning, the Texans became the sixth team to be added to Flores' lawsuit against the NFL. Pro Football Talk was first to report. Flores claims that the Texans decided not to hire him for their vacant head coaching job due to his decision to file a case against the league.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy