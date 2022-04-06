ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba Turned the "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" Premiere Into a Family Affair

By Njera Perkins
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Idris Elba was joined by wife Sabrina and daughter Isan at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" on Tuesday. The actor, who voices Knuckles in the movie, was in great spirits with his family right by his side...

