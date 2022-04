In 1904, a lawyer named Richard B. Kelly moved his family from Anniston to Birmingham. His daughter, Maud, a recent high school graduate, became his stenographer. Soon, she became fascinated with law and began studying it on her own. Though the idea of a female lawyer was unheard of in the Alabama of that day, Maud McLure Kelly decided that is exactly what she wanted to become.

