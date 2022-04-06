ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukrainian teacher describes teaching in wartime

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThieves Hate This Security Light Bulb, But They Can't Stop It. The...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Former Farmington teacher close to Ukrainian border

KRAKÓW, Lesser Poland Voivodeship — A chaotic trip to Ukraine for David Padgett. Less than two weeks ago, the former teacher in Farmington packed up everything and left to help families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine. Padgett's flights have had stops in Denver and Seattle, but nothing...
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Distractify

Husband’s Horrifying Solution to His Sister-In-Law’s Crying Baby Has People in Shock

It's understandable why people are possessive of their homes, especially in America. Owning a house is becoming less and less of a possibility for folks and with rising property taxes and mass buyouts of land. Then there's the fact that property taxes are constantly increasing in many counties all across the country, meaning that even if you do own your home outright, the cost of just keeping what's already yours goes up every year or so.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Boomer Magazine

When Grandparents Ignore Parents’ Requests

A concerned parent writes to “Ask Amy” after the in-laws repeatedly ignore rules against ATV rides for the 5-year-old and keep unlocked firearms in their house. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say when grandparents ignore parents’ requests. Dear Amy:. Seven months ago, my in-laws...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wartime#Zip Codes#Solar Panels#Ukrainian#Wolf Shepherd#Nfl#Teaching Americans#Spanish
Upworthy

Mom who read notes to visually impaired daughter for 4 years given honorary graduation certificate

The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is going viral online. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to personally be there by her side every day to help her.
COLLEGES
Gillian Sisley

Mom Hijacks Academic Trip from Daughter for Personal Vacation

Do mothers deserve vacations paid for by other people?. After a long 2 years of the pandemic and travel restrictions, many are excited to finally get back out into the world and get some traveling done. Before the pandemic, data found that Americans took 2.29 billion domestic trips, while the United States has 1.4 billion international visitors per year.
MSNBC

Florida Republicans call to revoke Disney’s special status

Walt Disney World has a special status that allows it to operate and run its Orlando theme parks as we know it. But because Disney denounced Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, state republicans are now calling to revoke Disney’s special status. Former Florida congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. April 3, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
MSNBC

These chats suggest pro-insurrectionist rot has infiltrated America's intelligence community

The disturbing depth to which MAGA-related lunacy has penetrated the institutions responsible for our protection continues to reveal itself. It was already known that at least 13 percent of defendants arrested in the Jan. 6 investigation have current or former law enforcement or military affiliation. Now we’re learning that the powerful cocktail of conspiracy theories and race-based hate has revealed itself among members of some of the U.S. intelligence community’s 18 agencies.
POLITICS
NBC Miami

Ukrainian Refugee Living in Miami Describes Escape From War Back Home

Even in the face of intensifying air strikes and the devastating toll of constant shelling - along with dwindling, food, water and medicine - Ukraine refuses to surrender the city of Mariupol, which Russia demanded it hand over. The constant thought of war is still fresh in the mind of...
MIAMI, FL
MSNBC

GOP goes full authoritarian, anti-business with Disney attacks

The conservative movement has gone all-in on authoritarianism in response to Disney’s opposition to a homophobic and transphobic law enacted last week in Florida. Outrage over Disney’s rebuke of House Bill 1557, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay" bill, is exposing just how fraudulent the Republican Party’s proclamations about “free enterprise” truly are.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy